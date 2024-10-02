Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce: KTR sends legal notice to Konda Surekha over allegations

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party working president KT Rama Rao sent a legal notice to Telangana minister Konda Surekha demanding retraction of her statements alleging that KTR was responsible for actor Samatha and Naga Chaitanya to split. He also sought a public apology within 24 hours from Surekha.

Telangana minister Konda Surekha claimed that BRS working president KTR was responsible for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. “Failure to comply would lead to legal action, including defamation and criminal cases,” KTR said.

A video of Konda Surekha went viral on social media, in which she was heard accusing KTR of interfering in the personal lives of celebrities and being involved in drug-related controversies.

The Congress leader also levelled accusations regarding drug abuse and coercion. “KTR took drugs, got people habituated, and organised rave parties. He played with their lives and used these situations to blackmail them. Everyone knows this,” she claimed.

Telugu actor Samantha expressed disappointment over remarks made by Telangana minister Konda Surekha over her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya and emphasized the importance of respecting the personal matters of actors.

In a statement on X, Samantha expressed her concerns over the minister’s remarks while highlighting a woman’s struggle to succeed in the industry. She requested to keep her name away from politics, as she does herself. “To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, it takes a lot of courage and strength.”