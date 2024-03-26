Samantha on house hunt: From Hyderabad to THIS new city?

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing a lot of headlines these days for both personal and professional fronts. She is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood project Citadel: Honey Bunny co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Speaking about her work in Tollywood, she was last seen in ‘Kushi’ starring Vijay Devarakonda in the male lead role. However, she has not signed any Tollywood film since then.

Latest reports suggest that Sam is now interested in doing more of Hindi films and she is looking forward to sign a full-fledged film post Citadel if any good script comes her way. A report in 123Telugu also suggests that the actress is looking to shift her base from Hyderabad to Mumbai and is in search for a new home in the city of dreams.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

This isn’t for the first time that such rumours about Samantha have gone viral. In 2022, when the actress made her Bollywood debut with Family Man 2, speculations were rife that Sam is moving to Mumbai permanently.

However, she quashed all the rumours and said that nothing as such is happening as ‘Hyderabad will always remain her first home’.

Speaking about Citadel, it is an upcoming Indian web series and spin-off of the American TV series Citadel, created by Raj & DK and written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon. The release date has not been announced yet.