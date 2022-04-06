Samantha posts love-filled pic with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram

Hyderabad: Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were among the most adored couples down south. They got married in 2017 and called it quits last year. The two had left their millions of fans in a state of shock with divorce news in 2021.

While Samantha deleted all the photos with her ex-husband and also unfollowed him on Instagram, Chay Akkineni continues to follow his ex-wife. And now, the Shakuntalam actress’ latest social media activity has left fans surpised.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Samantha celebrated three years of her film Majili, which also starred Naga Chaitanya. She shared a poster from the Telugu romantic sports-drama film, which released in 2019.

The poster featured three photos. It had Naga’s character Poorna Chandar Rao running with an angry expression on his face. Another picture showed Naga Chaitanya posing in a romantic setting with Samantha, who played Sravani in the film. The other picture showed him in a cricketer’s jersey with Divyansha Kaushik, who portrayed Anshu.

The poster read 3 years for Majili. Samantha also added the hashtag #3yearsformajili on her Instagram story.

Fans are going gaga over the same as Sam posted Chay’s photo for the first time after their divorce.

It was on October 2, 2021 when Samantha and Naga took to their social media handles to announce their separation and issued a joint statement. They said: “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently basking in the success of Pushpa’s song Oo Antava. She will be soon seen it in Citadel along with Varun Dhawan helmed by Raj and DK. In her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love, the actress will play the role of a bisexual woman.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi.