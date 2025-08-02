Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is often in the headlines for both her professional achievements and personal life, is once again the centre of attention for her rumoured relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Speculations are now at an all-time high after Samantha’s latest Instagram post featured a photo where she was seen wearing a ring, sparking secret engagement rumours. The picture quickly made rounds on social media, with eagle-eyed fans zooming in and questioning — “Did Samantha just get secretly engaged?”

While neither Samantha nor Raj has officially confirmed anything yet, their frequent appearances together have only added more fuel to the fire. The two were recently spotted on a dinner date, and later seen leaving together in the same car, making quite a public statement without saying a word.

Rumour mills are abuzz that the actress is planning to go public with her relationship soon. For now, though, both have remained tight-lipped and no official confirmation has come from either side.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in and produced the film Subham. She’s now gearing up for her next big project, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, an action-fantasy web series directed by none other than Raj & DK. The series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Will Samantha break her silence on the engagement rumours? Only time will tell.

