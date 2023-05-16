Samantha to Nick: 7 Celebrities who are battling Diabetes

Celebrities often seem to have it all – fame, fortune, and success. However, just like anyone else, they are not immune to health problems. In fact, many famous personalities are also dealing with various health issues, including diabetes, a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide, and it requires constant management to keep it under control.

Despite their hectic schedules and demanding lifestyles, several celebrities are fighting this disease every day, proving that it is possible to live a fulfilling life even with diabetes. In this article, we’ll take a look at the list of celebrities who are battling diabetes.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu

It was in 2013, when Samantha revealed she had been diagnosed with diabetes. She manages her diabetes through healthy eating, exercise, and monitoring her symptoms.



Sonam kapoor Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was also only 17 when she was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes. She maintains a healthy diet, regular exercise, and physical activities like swimming to balance her busy career and health.



Kamal Hassan

Despite being diagnosed with type-1 diabetes, Kamal Haasan, the 67-year-old Nayakan star, remains fit and energetic. He manages his diabetes through regular gym workouts, abstaining from alcohol, and practising yoga.



Sudha Chandran

Sudha Chandran, an acclaimed actress and dancer, is widely recognized for her inspirational journey of overcoming multiple challenges. She had also disclosed that she has diabetes, but has successfully managed it by adopting a conscious approach towards her dietary habits and overall lifestyle.



Gaurav Kapur

Gaurav Kapur, a prominent television personality, was diagnosed with diabetes at the tender age of 22. Despite this early onset of the disease, he has been able to manage it effectively through consistent efforts and medical care. He changed his lifestyle to manage his diabetes by bringing home-cooked food to shoots, exercising regularly, and making wise choices when home-cooked food is not available.



Nick Jonas

Hollywood singer and actress Priyanka Chopra‘s husband Nick Jonas was only 13 when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. He controls his type 1 diabetes with a healthy diet and a continuous glucose monitoring system.



Fawad Khan

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been battling Type 1 diabetes since the age of 17. Reportedly, his ailment developed due to an Autoimmune disorder.

These celebrities show that it is possible to live a healthy and fulfilling life with diabetes with the right mindset and lifestyle choices. Their stories inspire others with diabetes to make positive changes in their lives and take charge of their health.