Samantha’s cryptic note amidst Naga Chaitanya’s 2nd wedding rumours

Hyderabad: Popular south Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently celebrated her 37th birthday. While she jetted off to Athens to ring in her special day, she continued to engage with fans through her Instagram posts. However, her latest story has caught attention due to its timing.

News of Samantha’s ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, and his rumored girlfriend, Sobhita Dhulipala, planning to tie the knot has been making rounds. It’s against this backdrop that Samantha shared a cryptic post on her social media handle.

Samantha’s Cryptic Post

Samantha’s Instagram story featured a simple text: “Don’t ever lose you, Taurus.” For the unversed, Samantha’s zodiac sign is Taurus. The post reflects her resilient nature and ‘never-give-up’ attitude. Despite her illness due to an disorder and her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha continues to make her mark in the film industry.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s Dating Rumours

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been rumored to be dating for a while now. However, the actors have not addressed the claims. Despite photos from their vacations going viral on social media, the couple has opted to date secretly.

“Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” a source told Hindustan Times in the latest update.

Meanwhile, Samantha is also gearing up for the release of her Amazon Prime Video series, “Citadel: Hunny Bunny,” where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The series is directed by Raj & DK.