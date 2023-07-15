Samantha’s heels in her latest Kushi poster are worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the talented actress, was recently seen wearing a stunning pair of Aprajita Toor Khayt Heels in the recently released second single poster, “Aradhya-Lyrical,” from the highly anticipated film “Kushi.” Samantha’s impeccable style is something that never fails to impress and she is grabbing eyeballs again.

Samantha effortlessly displayed her fashion prowess by pairing the song’s captivating visuals with the elegant Aprajita Toor Khayt Heels, which retail for Rs. 7,399. The chic footwear complemented her ensemble perfectly, enhancing her overall look and leaving fans speechless. You can to add these pair of beautiful traditional pair of heels to your footwear wardrobe as they are very reasonable and they go smoothly on any ethnic dress.

On the work front, Samantha’s Kushi is set to hit the screens on …She also has a web series called Citadel in Bollywood, starring Varun Dhawan.