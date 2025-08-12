Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest stars in South India. She is loved by millions of fans and is often called the number one actress in India. She has given many hit movies, won top awards, and has over 38 million followers on Instagram. Whether it’s a new film, a photo shoot, or just a post on social media, Samantha always makes headlines.

Samantha Prabhu’s Viral TV Ads

Recently, an old TV ad from Samantha’s modelling days started trending online. In the video, a young Samantha looks fresh-faced and innocent, very different from the glamorous star we know today. Fans were surprised and said things like, “Is that really Samantha?” and “She’s come so far!”

From First Movie to Fame

Samantha’s big break came in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave, where she played Jessie. The movie was a huge success and made her an overnight star. After that, she acted in many popular films like Dookudu, Eega, Theri, Mersal, Rangasthalam, and Super Deluxe.

She also impressed everyone in the Hindi web series The Family Man 2 and her song “Oo Antava” from Pushpa became a nationwide hit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Facing Tough Times

In 2021, Samantha went through a divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. Around the same time, she was diagnosed with myositis, a rare illness that causes muscle weakness. She has spoken openly about how hard this time was for her.

But she stayed strong, focused on her health, and slowly returned to work. Her courage and honesty have inspired many fans.

Lately, people have been talking about Samantha’s rumoured relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Photos and sightings have started gossip online, but Samantha has not confirmed anything and is focusing on her life and career.