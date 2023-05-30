Samantha’s Rs 2.5L ‘chappal’ turns heads at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a unique public style. Her recent airport appearance at RGIA turned heads with her effortlessly chic look, exuding a vacation-ready vibe. She was dressed casually in loose white trousers, a stylish tank top, a face mask, large-framed spectacles, and a casually tied hoodie jacket around her waist.

But wait, what drew the most attention?

It’s the footwear and its price tag which has now become the talk of town. In the video that is going viral on social media, Samantha can be seen wearing a luxurious Louis Vuitton pool slides that are worth Rs 2.5L, according to Pinkvilla.

These sought-after slides have an allure that sets them apart. They’re made of soft mink fur and provide instant warmth and comfort, making every step a pleasure. They exude sophistication and elegance, adorned with the iconic LV initials and monogram flowers. But the appeal doesn’t end there; these slides have an anatomic footbed finish for optimal support and are incredibly lightweight.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Tollywood‘s most anticipated film, Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in another web series, Citadel, alongside Varun Dawan.