Samantha’s salary hiked, for Citadel she is charging Rs…

Hyderabad: Talented Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has amassed a huge fan following and is one of the South Indian actresses who appeared in several Big Bollywood projects. The actress has always remained in the news for the past two years due to her professional and health reasons.

Samatha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of Russo Brother’s multi-series Citadel which is being directed by Raj and DK. The series also features Varun Dhawan in lead role. Samatha is one of the highest paid actresses of India and it is reported that she charges huge amount for Citadel.

Yes, after giving multiple hits, the actress charges around Rs 3 crore per film and reports also suggest that she was paid around Rs 5 crore for appearing in the chartbuster ‘Oo Antava’ of Pushpa film.

Samatha’s Citadel Remuneration

Rumour mills suggest that Samantha’s remuneration for Citadel has been increased and she is being paid Rs 10 crore for appearing in the series. It is an upcoming Indian TV series which will be produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca among others.

It is actually an American spy thriller series created by Josh Appelbaum and others for Amazon Prime Video with the Russo brothers. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra and for the Indian version it will feature Varan Dhawan and Samantha in the lead role.