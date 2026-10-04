Samay Raina sells 2 lakh tickets? Stand-up tour earnings revealed

Mumbai: A comedy tour collecting numbers usually associated with a film’s opening day? Samay Raina’s latest ticket sales have put him in the spotlight, with a social media post claiming that his tour generated approximately Rs 40 crore during a single day of pre-sales.

The post claims that around two lakh tickets sold within a day. While those figures remain independently unverified, reports confirm a strong response to ‘Samay Raina Live’, with more than one lakh tickets reportedly selling in under an hour through an exclusive pre-sale on the District app. The demand prompted eight additional shows across four cities.

The distinction matters: the Rs 40 crore figure circulating online refers to estimated gross ticket sales across the tour, rather than Samay’s personal earnings or the collection from a single performance. Organising costs, taxes and other contractual payments would affect how much he ultimately takes home.

Even with that qualification, the reported booking rush shows the comedian’s ability to turn online popularity into demand for live performances. For fans who discovered him through stand-up clips, chess streams and ‘India’s Got Latent’, the chance to watch him on stage has become an event in itself.

Samay had already demonstrated that pull during his 2025 ‘Still Alive and Unfiltered’ tour, when he announced that 40,000 tickets had sold within an hour. The latest reported pre-sale numbers suggest an even bigger opening rush this time.

For now, the two-lakh-ticket and Rs 40 crore claims await confirmation from the organisers or ticketing platform. But with over one lakh bookings reported in less than an hour, Samay’s latest tour has already given the comedy circuit plenty to talk about.