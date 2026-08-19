Samay Raina touched my feet: Sunil Pal

Mumbai: The war of words between veteran comedian Sunil Pal and Samay Raina is far from over. Months after the two came face-to-face on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil has once again alleged that the episode was designed to make Samay look like a hero while putting him down before the audience.

However, Sunil also made a surprising revelation about their off-camera equation, claiming that Samay addresses him respectfully and even touches his feet whenever they meet backstage.

Sunil Pal says the episode was ‘one-sided’

During a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Sunil recalled that Kapil Sharma had invited him to the show with affection. Since he had appeared on the programme before, he expected the episode to follow its usual stand-up comedy format.

Sunil knew that Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia would also be present but said he did not suspect that the segment would turn into a roast centred on him.

“Mujhe nahi pata tha ki mere saath khel ho jayega,” he said, claiming that the atmosphere changed after he entered the stage.

According to Sunil, there was no sign of the stand-up act he had expected to perform. Instead, the conversation became one-sided, with Samay receiving loud reactions while his own jokes allegedly failed to get similar support.

Sunil also took a dig at Archana Puran Singh, claiming that she did not laugh at his jokes despite being known for her infectious laughter on the show. He alleged that the episode had been shaped to present Samay as the hero.

‘He calls me Sunil sir’

The biggest revelation came when Sunil spoke about how Samay behaves with him away from the cameras. He claimed that the young comedian calls him “Sunil sir”, respects him and touches his feet whenever they meet backstage.

Despite this apparent respect, Sunil said their differences continue because Samay refuses to accept his advice about avoiding abusive and vulgar language in comedy.

Sunil also hit back at Samay’s viral “brush” joke from the Kapil Sharma episode. During the show, Samay had asked the senior comedian why he did not brush his teeth. Responding to the remark, Sunil questioned how objectionable language continued to come out of Samay’s mouth despite him bathing regularly.

How the feud began

The tension between the two comedians began during the India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025. Sunil had strongly criticised the language and content featured on Samay’s show, leading to repeated public exchanges between them.

Their appearance together on The Great Indian Kapil Show was expected to settle the feud through comedy. Instead, it added a fresh chapter to their rivalry.

Sunil had initially maintained that he did not consider the roast humiliating because playful attacks are part of a comedy show. He later alleged that portions of his prepared act were dropped and some of his jokes were edited out.

His latest claim about Samay touching his feet has now revealed a very different backstage equation, one where public hostility and private respect seemingly exist side by side.