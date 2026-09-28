Samay Raina’s ticket rush puts Hyderabad fans on alert

Hyderabad: Planning to watch Samay Raina live? You might want to keep those notifications on! The comedian opened pre-sales for his upcoming tour and, less than 10 minutes after announcing it on Instagram, shared a story showing thousands of fans waiting in a virtual booking queue.

While Hyderabad’s venue and show dates are yet to be announced, the response to his Mumbai shows offers a glimpse of how competitive the race for tickets could get.

“Wild numbers on pre sale”

Samay’s Instagram story featured a screenshot of the Mumbai booking page, which showed 12,569 fans ahead in the queue, with an estimated wait of around 10 minutes.

“Wild numbers on pre sale,” he wrote alongside the screenshot.

The figure represents fans waiting to access bookings, rather than confirmed ticket sales. Even so, the queue gave those hoping to catch the comedian on stage a clear indication of the early demand.

His original post announced that pre-sales had gone live on District. Samay asked fans who had registered to check their WhatsApp messages for the booking link.

He also had an update for followers whose cities were missing from the announced schedule.

“I heard you and we have made space for more cities in December and January! Comment below and tell us which cities we should bring the new tour to!” he wrote.

Where is Samay performing?

The tour poster lists performances across Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai in 2027.

Delhi will host shows at Yashobhoomi on February 6 and 7, followed by IG Indoor Stadium on March 27 and 28. Bengaluru’s Koramangala Indoor Stadium has performances scheduled for February 19, 20 and 21, while Pune’s Mayfield Estate will host him on March 5, 6 and 7.

Mumbai has six dates announced at Dome SVP Stadium: April 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.

Hyderabad fans, keep an eye out

Hyderabad and Jaipur also feature on the poster, with Samay teasing that new show and sale dates are coming soon. The Hyderabad venue and performance dates remain unannounced in the latest update.

For local fans, the next announcement will be the one to watch. With over 12,500 people shown waiting in the Mumbai booking queue, securing a seat in Hyderabad could turn into quite a race too. If Samay’s show is on your wish list, this might be one booking you do not want to leave until the last minute.