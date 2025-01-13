Sambhal cop faces probe for joining religious events in uniform

An official investigation has been initiated against Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal circle officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary for allegedly violating uniform regulations and the Code of Conduct.

The inquiry follows a formal complaint filed by Azad Adhikar Sena’s national president Amitabh Thakur who reported the matter to the director general of police (DGP).

In his complaint, Thakur expressed his outrage and accused Anuj Chaudhary of engaging in various religious programs while on duty, which he argued was a violation of the conduct rules.

In a video that surfaced on social media platforms earlier this month, the circle inspector participated in a Hindu Yatra (procession) while in uniform. The footage depicts him holding a ceremonial mace while walking alongside saffron-clad priests and singing hymns. He also performed religious rituals in temples, sparking outrage.

Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary joined religious Yatra in uniform



> A Muslim police officer got suspended for growing beard

> A Muslim bus conductor is forced to remove skull cap while on duty



But free pass for officials of Majority community!



India is Democracy Or Mobocracy? pic.twitter.com/4YOEc0UAJs — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) January 13, 2025

Also Read YouTuber held for ‘pressuring’ cop for interview on Sambhal violence

Thakur alleged that the circle inspector performed most of the activities during his duty hours while dressed in his police uniform, thus raising questions about adherence to official protocols.

Thakur also mentioned such actions violate a circular of the DGP that addresses the proper conduct and appropriate use of police uniform. He quoted Rules 3 and 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956 which has provisions to follow impartiality, secularism and the official behaviour of government servants.

Chaudhary’s activities have also enraged the public with activists questioning the fine line between personal religious expression and the professional obligations of public servants.

Chaudhary’s controversial statement

Chaudhary had previously been in the headlines following violent clashes in Sambhal that erupted on November 24 during a survey of the Mughal era Shahi Jama Masjid.

The survey, over the alleged existence of a historical temple at the site, sparked stone pelting and clashes which claimed the lives of five Muslim men and left 29 policemen injured.

Amid the violence, when reporters questioned Chaudhary about civilian killings, he replied “Ek padhe likhe aadmi ko, is tarah ke jaahil maar denge? Hum koi marne ke liye thode hi bharti hue hain police me (An educated man will be killed by such uncivilized people? We didn’t join the police force to die like this).”



