Sambhal police prohibits Friday namaz on roads, rooftops

Sambhal: There is no restriction on offering namaz in Sambhal in the traditional manner but gathering in large numbers on rooftops has been prohibited to prevent accidents, top police officials said on Thursday, March 27.

Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh continues to remain tense since November 24 last year when violence erupted in the city’s Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire while several people including police personnel sustained injuries.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said clear instructions have been issued to ensure that namaz is offered only at designated Eidgahs and mosques, and not on roads.

Bishnoi said a security strategy has been put in place for Friday, with the deployment of 10 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF). The force will be stationed across key locations, and their deployment will be adjusted according to the situation.

He said a meeting with police personnel was held to ensure a smooth and peaceful gathering. He said crowd management is a priority and measures have been taken to prevent large congregations at a single location.

“People have been advised to offer namaz at their local Eidgahs instead of assembling in large numbers at one place. Namaz on roads will not be permitted,” he said.

A peace committee meeting was also conducted to address any concerns from the community. Authorities have ensured the cleanliness of Eidgahs, roads and drainage systems.

Asked about permission for rooftop prayers, SP Bishnoi said, “Individuals may pray inside their homes but no prayers will be allowed on streets under any circumstances.”

He expressed the hope that namaz would be conducted peacefully and without any disruptions.

Speaking to reporters about the preparations for ‘Alvida‘ (last Friday of Ramzan) prayers, ASP Shreesh Chandra said adequate police deployment has been planned under the sector and zone system to ensure peaceful observance.

He said during a peace committee meeting, some people inquired whether namaz could be offered on rooftops. It was clarified to them that crowds on rooftops could lead to accidents and hence, such gatherings were discouraged and prohibited.

Similarly, offering namaz on roads has also been prohibited due to safety concerns and potential traffic disruptions, he said.

“There are no restrictions on offering namaz in the traditional way inside mosques and Eidgahs, and they will be conducted peacefully according to tradition,” ASP Chandra said.

He further clarified that mosques with small loudspeakers would continue their practice without interference.

He emphasised that for several years, authorities have ensured that namaz is not offered on roads and this rule remains unchanged this year as well.

Asked about Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq’s reported move to approach the Allahabad High Court regarding namaz regulations, ASP Chandra reiterated that no one is being stopped from praying traditionally. However, gathering unnecessarily on rooftops poses a safety risk and authorities will take measures to prevent accidents and ensure public safety, he added.

About the new Satyavrat police post in Sambhal, SP Bishnoi said it will be inaugurated on April 6 to enhance law enforcement in the area.

A ceremonial ‘bhumi pujan’ was performed on Dec 28 last year for the police post near the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi neighbourhood, which witnessed deadly violence in November.

The Satyavrat post will function under the Sambhal police station and was planned in the wake of the November 24 violence