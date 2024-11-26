Sambhal violence: Lawyer held after claims SP, DIG ordered open fire on protesters

Uttar Pradesh police arrested the lawyer of the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid, Zafar Ali, soon after he made serious accusations of how the authorities discriminately dealt with the violence during a court-authorized inspection of the mosque.

In a press conference on Monday, Ali claimed that high-ranking police officials summoned him to their place and instructed him to pacify the crowd. He stated he was an eyewitness when the officials including the district inspector general (DIG), superintendent of police (SP), and district magistrate (DM) discussed a plan to open fire on a Muslim mob protesting the survey.

Claims of police intentions

Ali recounted that upon realizing the gravity of the situation, he appealed to the crowd to disperse. He said that about 50 per cent of the people obeyed and went home while others stayed, mistakenly believing that excavation work was taking place inside the religious structure. This misconception was exacerbated by the action of the police which Ali described as provocative and instigating.

Ali refuted claims made by police that protests fired upon them with illegal weapons during the clashes. He clarified that there was no gunfire from the public. He characterized the incident as part of a “complete conspiracy” to disrupt communal harmony.

However soon after Ali revealed these claims, the Uttar Pradesh police force raided Ali’s residence and took him to custody.

संभल: शाही जामा मस्जिद के सदर ज़फर अली को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया।



कुछ देर पहले उन्होंने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर हिंसा के लिए प्रशासन को जिम्मेदार बताया था। साथ ही कहा था कि SDM ने मस्जिद की हौज का पानी खाली करवाया। इससे लोगों में अफवाह फैली कि मस्जिद में खुदाई हो रही है और फिर ये… pic.twitter.com/i3z73EJNOh — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) November 25, 2024

Announcement of next step

Earlier, Ali stated that the mosque committee intends to submit a written statement to the court at the hearing to be held on November 29. He vowed to fight any action that may be taken against the mosque, which he noted is an important historical centre of worship for Muslims.

“We will challenge the local court’s order in the High Court if need so,” said Ali as quoted by The Indian Express.

Sambhal violence

Tensions have been brewing in Sambhal since Tuesday when the Mughal-era Jama Masjid was surveyed on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site. On November 24, a second survey was conducted by an “advocate commissioner” as part of a court-ordered examination of the site, prompting Muslims to gather outside the religious structure.

The police opened fire at the protests, resulting in the killing of Noman, Naeem, 28, and Mohd Bilal Ansari, 25. A fourth injured person died on Monday.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30. The order has been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said district magistrate Rajender Pensiya.



