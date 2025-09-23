Sammakka Sarakka Jatara deserves national status, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy criticised the Union government for releasing thousands of crores of funds for the Kumbh Mela but turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to India’s and Telangana’s biggest tribal festival, Sammakka Sarakka Jatara or locally known as Medaram Maha Jatara.

Addressing a public meeting at Medaram in Mulugu district on Tuesday, September 23, he questioned the Centre’s indifference and demanded the festival be accorded a national-level status.

“Tribals are the original inhabitants of this country. The Congress government has decided to invite local members of the community, including priests, to become partners in the development of this temple,” he said.

This year, the festival was held in January at the famous Sammakka Saralamma temple in Medaram village. “All construction works should be completed before the next Maha Jatara,” he promised.