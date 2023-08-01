Samsung to launch Galaxy F34 on August 7 in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday announced that it will launch a new smartphone — Galaxy F34 5G on August 7 in India, featuring a massive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display.

The smartphone will also feature a premium and signature Galaxy design and come in 2 new colours — Electric Black and Mystic Green.

The display will come protected with Gorilla Glass 5. With Vision Booster technology and 1000 Nits peak brightness, users will get an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing, the company said.

Moreover, the new smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos. The much-loved Nightography feature from the flagship series is being made more accessible with Galaxy F34 5G, offering dedicated features for capturing stunning low-light shots, Samsung said.

Galaxy F34 5G will also sport Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing users to express themselves through their smartphone camera, plus it will come with another revolutionary camera feature — Single Take, that captures up to four videos and four photos in a single shot. Further, the device will come with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing and binge-watching.

In other features, the Galaxy F34 comes with a Voice Focus feature that will minimise background noise during voice and video calls, ensuring crystal-clear conversations. The smartphone will also come with immersive audio capability powered by Dolby Atmos.

The device will provide up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come. Galaxy F34 5G will come with Samsung Wallet, and its Tap & Pay feature, which tokenises and stores your credit and debit cards on the phone.