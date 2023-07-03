Samsung to soon launch new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India

Also, the new device will come with 256 GB of memory.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd July 2023 3:43 pm IST
Samsung to soon launch new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday announced that it will launch a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the country this month.

“Designed to deliver the best of Samsung’s flagship experience to young Galaxy Fans, the S21 FE 5G is power-packed with premium ‘S’ series features,” the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy S21 FE features an eye-catching design, powerful performance, a flagship pro-grade camera and seamless ecosystem connectivity.

MS Education Academy

The new S21 FE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a 5nm processor known for its performance prowess, providing users with an unparalleled experience.

Also Read
Galaxy Watches to get improved wearing detection for users with tattooed wrists

“The Adreno 660 GPU boosts the gaming capabilities of Galaxy S21 FE 5G to provide users with a supreme gaming experience,” the tech giant said.

Also, the new device will come with 256 GB of memory.

“The expanded storage capacity will ensure that users can effortlessly store their favourite photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space,” it added.

Meanwhile, last month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd July 2023 3:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button