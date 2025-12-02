Samsung unveils Galaxy Z TriFold, its 1st triple-folding phone

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, a new foldable smartphone that opens twice to reveal a large 10-inch display.

With this launch, Samsung has expanded its leadership in innovative phone designs for the AI-driven mobile era.

The company said the TriFold builds on a decade of experience in the foldable category and introduces its most advanced engineering yet.

TM Roh, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics, said the company continues to push boundaries to shape the future of mobile technology.

He added that the Galaxy Z TriFold solves one of the industry’s biggest challenges by combining portability, premium performance, and productivity in a single device.

Samsung said the TriFold was designed using insights from how people use their devices.

The unique multi-folding design uses an inward-folding mechanism that protects the main screen and includes an auto-alert feature that notifies users if the phone is folded incorrectly.

The device is extremely slim at just 3.9 mm at its thinnest point and is powered by the customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

It also features a 200 MP camera and the largest battery ever used in a Samsung foldable, a 5,600 mAh three-cell system spread across its panels.

To keep the phone thin and durable, Samsung re-engineered key components. The Armor FlexHinge has been strengthened with two differently sized hinges that provide smoother folding.

The 10-inch folding display has been reinforced with a shock-absorbing layer, and the exterior uses advanced materials, including titanium hinge housing and high-strength aluminum.

Each unit undergoes strict quality checks, such as CT and laser scanning, to ensure precision and durability.

With its large 10-inch screen, the Galaxy Z TriFold is designed for high productivity and powerful AI experiences.

When fully opened, it works like three 6.5-inch smartphone screens combined, allowing users to multitask with up to three apps side-by-side.

Apps such as My Files and Samsung Health have been optimised for the larger display, and a taskbar makes it easy to switch between recently used apps.