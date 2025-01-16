Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik toast to one year of marriage in Qatar

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, renowned Lollywood actress Sana Javed, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the picturesque city of Doha, Qatar.

On Thursday morning, Sana took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of their “anniversary breakfast,” set against a stunning backdrop.

The couple got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony that surprised fans across both India and Pakistan. Announcing their wedding on January 20, 2024, Shoaib and Sana shared two beautiful pictures from the ceremony with the caption, “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.”

Shoaib Malik’s wedding to Sana Javed made headlines as it came after his separation from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Shoaib and Sania were once considered a power couple and share a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

While Shoaib has moved on, Sania remains single and continues to focus on her life, dividing her time between Dubai and India. She has been juggling motherhood and her professional commitments with grace, proving to be an inspiration to her fans.