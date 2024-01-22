For her nikah, Sana Javed wore Mughlai Peshwas outfit worth Rs…

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Sana Javed surprised everyone by getting married for the second time. She said ‘Qubool Hai’ to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in a private nikah ceremony on January 20. The couple shared the happy news and pictures of their wedding on social media.

Details Of Sana Javed’s Nikah Outfit

Sana Javed chose a stunning heavy Peshwas designed by renowned Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar for her nikah with Shoaib Malik. The dress featured an ivory-coloured long kurta with net detailing and a front slit, paired with a silk crushed sharara adorned with embellished borders. She completed her look with a net dupatta with intricate jaal-work.

But do you know the price of her beautiful outfit? According to Hussain Rehar’s official website, Sana Javed wore the traditional outfit worth 379,500 PKR (approximately 1,12,857 INR).

About Peshwas

The Peshwas, a lavish form of Mughal clothing designed for women, holds historical significance and it was worn particularly during the Mughal era. This outfit is quite common in Hyderabadi weddings. You will find many specialized tailors skillfully crafting these garments in Old City’s Laad Bazaar.

Sana and Shoaib’s wedding sent shockwaves among fans of both India and Pakistan. Interestingly, it has been revealed that even the employees at Hussain Rehar had no prior knowledge of their rushed Nikah.

An employee shared that they sent the ensemble to the actress on an urgent basis, and the news caught them by surprise. A Pakistani digital influencer shared this revelation on her Instagram story, saying, “Even the crew at Hussain Rehar had no clue lol.”

Sana was previously married to singer and songwriter Umair Jaswal, but their three-year marriage came to an end in 2023. Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, which ended in divorce in 2010. Subsequently, in the same year, he tied the knot with former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.