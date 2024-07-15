Sana Javed’s reaction to fan recoring her video goes viral

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Sana Javed, known for her stellar performances in popular dramas, has been finding herself in the limelight a lot lately but not for her acting prowess. She has been making headlines for her personal life and marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Karachi on January 19, is currently travelling together as Shoaib is playing Legends League. Sana has been supporting and accompanying her husband to every match.

And now, a latest video of Sana outside a stadium has sparked widespread attention on social media.

In the viral video that was being captured by one of her fans, Sana Javed appears visibly uncomfortable as she attempts to shield her face from the camera with her hands while walking alongside family members. The clip quickly circulated across social media platforms, prompting various reactions from netizens.

Despite the attention on her personal life, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik continue to show support for each other’s careers and have been vocal about their affection and commitment. Their relationship has garnered significant interest, with fans and followers eagerly following updates on their journey together.