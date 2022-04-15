Sana Khan hosts clothing exhibition in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

‘Haya by Sana Khan’ has now reached Hyderabad! Yes, you read that right. Former actress Sana Khan, who is currently in the city, is hosting a two-day exhibition at Kashish store in Banjara Hills. The mini exhibition, which began yesterday (April 14), will be ending by today evening (April 15).

Taking to the official Instagram handle of ‘Haya By Sana Khan’, she wrote, “Such heart warming experience with our very first exhibition in Hyderabad♥️15th April is last day of our exhibition so don’t miss it my brothers and sisters. Happening @kashishindia at Banjara Hills from 11am to 5pm and 9:30pm to 2:30 am.”

Sana Khan launched her modest clothing brand earlier this year. “Alhamdullilah by the grace of Allah we have launched our brand @hayabysanakhan in Surat. Thank you all for so much love for our brand this makes us very happy n emotional. May Allah add loads of barakat to our new venture ♥️ #hayabysanakhan #sanakhan #modestfashion #modesty #anassaiyad #fashion #abaya #fashinable,” she wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, it was in October 2020, when former actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan left everyone in surprise with her decision of bidding adieu to glam and glitz. Later after a month, she made headlines with her secret wedding news with Mufti Anas Sayaid.