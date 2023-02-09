Sana Khan, Mufti Anas share love-filled photos from Makkah

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. They have been sharing updates on their pilgrimage through Instagram, offering a glimpse of the stunning beauty of the holy city of Makkah. The pictures showcase their happiness and contentment in each other’s company, as they undertake their first Umrah of the year 2023.

In the caption, Sana Khan wrote about the deep love and connection she shares with her spouse, and how this love is the greatest of all. “Rizq is also a pious husband/ wife who cares for you. No love between two souls is greater than what is between the spouses. Allah hamare Dillon mai Ek dusre ke liye hamesha mohabbat Rakhe. Aur Ek dusre ke liye hamare dillo mai reham rakhe. I can’t stop blushing when he looks at me like this,” she wrote.

Sana’s fans and followers have responded positively to the photos, with many leaving comments about the beauty and inspiration of the couple’s journey. Several netizens wrote ‘Mashallah’ with heart emojis.

Speculations are rife that Sana Khan is set to welcome her first child after she called her ongoing Umrah trip a ‘special’ one. Her caption read: “This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all.” Soon after coming across this post, fans rushed to the comment section speculating that she is pregnant.