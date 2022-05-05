Sana Khan pens heartfelt note she bids adieu to her Umrah trip

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Sayaid were recently in Saudi Arabia for their pilgrimage during Ramzan. The couple first visited Mecca where they performed Umrah and later travelled to Madinah where they celebrated their Eid. The couple’s holy trip has now come to an end.

Sana Khan took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt note. Sharing a picture of hers in black abaya, Sana wrote, That moment when u realise how blessed you are to have the Noor of Emaan in your heart ♥️ This trip has ended but the memories will live forever in my heart. Can’t wait to go back again super soon 🤲🏻Thank you @alkhalidtours for making everything so easy for us. Truly Truly happy with your service May you grow more n shine brighter my brother. Thank you @theoberoimadinah for always being the best host. We are still missing your food.”

Her post garnered thousands of likes and comments. Many wrote ‘Mashallah.

Sana Khan looked gorgeous on Eid in black outfit that she complimented with minimal jewelry and black hijab. Her caption read, Eid Mubarak everyone 🌙May Allah accept all our Duas,Ibadat,zakat and everything tht we did only n only for the sake of Allah♥️ Alhamdullilah we were all lucky to have another Ramadan in our lives another chance to seek for forgiveness.”

Meanwhile, check out some of her Umrah glimpses here.