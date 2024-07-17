Sana Khan takes break without Mufti Anas, fans ask ‘Where is he?’

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who is an active social media user, frequently shares moments from her everyday life and informative posts about Islam on her Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared a video on Instagram from her trip to Kashmir, fulfilling a promise to her parents to stay in a houseboat.

Sana expressed her gratitude, writing, “I promised my mom & Dad that I will take them to Kashmir & will have them stay in house boat. It was my Mom’s dream to stay in the boat n here we are Alhamdullilah.” Sana, who usually travels with her husband Mufti Anas, took this vacation without him.

In the comments, a fan inquired about the absence of her husband, Mufti Anas. Sana explained, “Well he was struggling with Hajj visa then so just us. Missed him though.” This indicates that the trip occurred before their pilgrimage to Hajj. Sana Khan

Sana also engaged with other fans. When one user expressed concern about the safety of her child near the water, Sana reassured them, saying, “Bhai CCTV se bhi zyada dhyan dete hai. That’s our full time job now which we all do with so much love.” Another user praised her, calling her “one of the bestest daughters, wives, and mothers ever.” Sana humbly responded, “Not really but I try.”

Sana, Mufti Anas, and their son Saiyad Tariq Jamil recently performed Hajj together, marking their newborn’s first pilgrimage. Sana shared several glimpses of their religious journey, celebrating their special moments as a family.

Sana Khan left the entertainment industry in October 2020 to devote herself to following the teachings of Islam.