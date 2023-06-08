Sana Khan talks about beauty of ‘Nikah’, religion and more

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas Sayed from Gujarat on November 21, 2020. A month before the marriage the actress posted a message on her Instagram saying that she was quitting the industry and would “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.” The couple recently made a rare appearance in the media as they attended a mass marriage fest here.

The event, which took place on June 7, was an inter-religious marriage fest where Sana and Anas met the newly married couples and congratulated them. During her media interaction, the former actress spoke about the beauty of marriage, supporting other faiths and more.

Sana Khan said, “Considering there’s mixed religion here, it’s even more beautiful. I believe when you want to do good, it should be irrespective of religion. It should be for everybody.”

She further shared, “Life is very good. Marriage is the most beautiful thing. There’s more respect, security and love. You want to extend your family and grow, and that’s something only marriage can do.”

Sana Khan clicked with her husband Anas Sayied on their Nikah (Instagram)

The actress talked about the importance of getting married, “I want to congratulate everyone. Considering weddings have become so expensive, nikahs get delayed and youngsters get busy with other things. They become victims of depression. So I believe it’s a very nice thing to go into a ‘halal rishta’. Plus there are people who support you.” she further added “Everyone dreams of getting married and it’s important to tie the knot. When such organizations come forward to help people who can’t afford to get married, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Sana, who is currently in her last trimester now, also spoke about how her excitement to embrace motherhood. She said, “I have a responsibility to raise a new life. Children are Allah’s possession, and they must be cared for. I make an effort to take every action that will benefit the baby. Yeah, so, I am in my last few weeks, so obviously I am happy, excited, scared. I experience every emotion that a new mom should have. I can’t wait to see my baby to be very honest. But yes, Inshallah, let’s see how it goes.”

Sana and Sayed are often seen attending such religious events. They often tour different countries to inspire people to stay true to their faith. The couple is expecting their first child by the end of June. Earlier in February the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram hinting at the pregnancy and later confirmed it in an interview with Iqra TV.