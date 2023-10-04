Sana Khan’s newborn Tariq’s face leaked online – viral video

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad, welcomed their son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, into the world in July of this year. The couple had kept their son’s face away from the public eye since his birth. However, in a recent incident at Mumbai airport, their newborn’s face was accidentally revealed to the paparazzi.

Sana and Anas were captured by photographers with their son at the airport recently. The little one’s face, which had been kept private until then, was accidentally exposed, and the video quickly started circulating on social media.

Mufti Anas Saiyad, noticing the accidental exposure, urged the shutterbugs not to take pictures of their son’s face. Watch the video below.

The video of this incident has gone viral on various social media platforms, once again sparking discussions among fans and the public about the importance of respecting the privacy of public figures and their families.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas performed their first Umrah with their son recently. Sharing a glimpse of the same on Instagram, Sana wrote, “I manifested this years back. A family pic next to Kaaba. Umrah Mabrook to our Tariq Jamil. This place has given me everything bi prayed for from shauhar whose Alim e Deen, guidance ( I m still working on myself long way to go) my beta ( In Sha Allah who will be Alim e Deen).”