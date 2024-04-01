Sana Khan’s son Tariq Jamil’s face exposed in leaked video

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, known for her privacy regarding her personal life, has been cautious about revealing her son’s face to the public since his birth in July 2023. Sana and her husband, Mufti Anas, welcomed their first child, son Saiyad Tariq Jamil, and have kept his identity under wraps.

However, a recent video of Sana Khan exiting a venue with her son has surfaced on Instagram, garnering attention from fans. In the clip, viewers catch a glimpse of Tariq Jamil, who bears a striking resemblance to his mother.

Sana Khan performed her first Umrah in September last year and shared a heartfelt moment on social media expressing her gratitude and said, “I manifested this years back A family pic next to Kaaba Umrah Mabrook to our Tariq Jamil This place has given me everything bi prayed for from shauhar whose Alim e Deen, guidance ( I m still working on myself long way to go) my beta ( In Sha Allah who will be Alim e Deen).”

Sana Khan, who bid farewell to the entertainment industry in October 2020, chose to marry Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 20, 2020.