Sana’s joyful pilgrimage turns into a heart-rending farewell

The horrific bus tragedy in which 42 Hyderabad pilgrims lost their lives in Saudi Arabia while travelling from Makkah to Madinah has left not only the victim families devastated, but has also shaken their friends and well-wishers back home.

Among those who perished in the inferno was 35 year old Sana Sultana of Musheerabad, whose excitement for her maiden Umrah had been overflowing in the days leading up to her departure. Little did anyone imagine that her dream journey would become her final one.

Sana died along with nine members of her family when their bus caught fire on the highway connecting the two holy cities. The family had completed Umrah in Makkah and was heading to Madinah when tragedy struck. As news of the accident reached Hyderabad, disbelief gave way to grief, especially among friends who had witnessed Sana’s deep spiritual joy in the days preceding her trip.

What has left many uneasy is the tone of Sana’s WhatsApp statuses, which now appear haunting when read in retrospect. In her last update, she wrote: “This is how much 2025 was lucky for me.” Her words brimmed with gratitude and excitement as she embarked on what she called her dream pilgrimage.

In another status, posted with a photograph of the Kaaba, she wrote:

“Kabhi socha bhi na tha magar mere Rab ne mujhe bulaliya.”

She meant that she had never imagined she would be blessed with the chance to visit the House of Allah — that it was Allah who had called her there. The message, innocent and devotional when written, has now acquired a poignant double meaning.

“Seen in the context of the tragedy, it feels as though the Lord truly called her for the final journey,” says her best friend, Faizunnisa. “It might also mean how happy she was to have breathed her last in the Holy land.” Her voice trembles as she recalls the cheerful tone in which Sana had spoken to her just days earlier.

Interestingly, Sana had phoned Faizunnisa before leaving for Umrah to seek details of her own recent pilgrimage. “We talked about my trip, what to see, how to perform the rituals, and I shared my experiences,” says Faizunnisa, who performed Umrah in September.

“She was so excited, so full of life. I cannot believe she is no more.”

The two grew close while studying together at Visionary Degree College in Khilwat. Their bond had continued well after graduation, strengthened by regular calls, messages and shared memories. “We were classmates and always stayed in touch. She was warm, gentle, and very affectionate,” recalls the grieving friend. “It is hard to accept that someone who was speaking to me just days ago is no longer among us.”

Those who knew Sana describe her as a compassionate young woman who always carried a smile. Family friends recall that she had been preparing for this pilgrimage for months, saving money and planning every detail. For her, visiting Makkah and Madinah was not merely travel — it was a milestone of spiritual fulfillment.

As families wait to receive official updates about the repatriation of the victims, the magnitude of the loss continues to sink in. For many, the tragedy feels unreal.