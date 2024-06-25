Sanatana Dharma remarks: Udhayanidhi Stalin appears before Bengaluru court

The court had ordered Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it based on a complaint lodged by social activist V Paramesha in connection with derogatory remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday, appeared before the Special Court of Magistrate for trial of cases against present and former MPs/MLAs.

The complainant claimed that the remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin defamed him, his religion and people belonging to the Hindu faith.

The court had taken cognisance of offences under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (defamation).

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and should be ‘eradicated’.

The statement stirred a controversy at the national level.

