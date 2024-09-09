Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film buzz: Allu Arjun OUT, Jr NTR in

Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his gritty dramas and intense characters, has once again ignited excitement in the film industry. Following the success of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vanga has been the center of attention, with fans eagerly awaiting news of his next projects.

Currently, Vanga is gearing up for his next venture, Spirit, featuring Prabhas. However, a recent meeting between Vanga and Telugu superstar Jr NTR in Mumbai has sparked speculation that the director might be collaborating with the “Young Tiger” after Spirit.

A photo of their meeting has circulated widely, leading fans to believe that Jr NTR could be Vanga’s choice for his next film, potentially replacing Allu Arjun, with whom Vanga was rumored to collaborate.

This is for an interview though but I am pretty sure that if Vanga presents @tarak9999 the way he used to present his HEROES then this will be the MOST ENERGETIC COMBO

Jr NTR, who is already busy with major projects like the Devara franchise, War 2, and an upcoming film with Prashanth Neel titled Dragon, might add another high-profile film to his lineup if this collaboration materializes.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the buzz around this potential pairing has certainly piqued the interest of fans and the industry alike.