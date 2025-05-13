Sandeep Sultania appointed as new Telangana finance secretary

Sultania is a 1998 batch IAS officer.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th May 2025 11:24 am IST
Image: Telangana finance secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania
IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania

Hyderabad: IAS officer and former Telangana sports secretary, Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been appointed as the state’s new finance secretary.

Sultania is a 1998 batch IAS officer who will replace K Rama Krishna Rao, a 1991 batch IAS officer, as the special chief secretary of the Telangana finance department. It is to be noted that Rao was appointed as the Telangana chief secretary two weeks ago.

Also Read
K Ramakrishna Rao is new Telangana chief secretary

A government order confirming Sultania’s appointment as the finance secretary has been issued by the Telangana chief secretary.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th May 2025 11:24 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button