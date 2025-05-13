Sandeep Sultania appointed as new Telangana finance secretary

Hyderabad: IAS officer and former Telangana sports secretary, Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been appointed as the state’s new finance secretary.

Sultania is a 1998 batch IAS officer who will replace K Rama Krishna Rao, a 1991 batch IAS officer, as the special chief secretary of the Telangana finance department. It is to be noted that Rao was appointed as the Telangana chief secretary two weeks ago.

A government order confirming Sultania’s appointment as the finance secretary has been issued by the Telangana chief secretary.