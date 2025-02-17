Sania Mirza cooks Hyderabadi Chicken 65 with Farah Khan – Full recipe

Mumbai: Bollywood’s renowned director and choreographer Farah Khan has been making headlines with her entertaining vlogs, and her latest guest was none other than Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. Known for their close bond, Sania, along with her sister Anam Mirza and son Izhaan Mirza Malik, joined Farah in the kitchen for a fun-filled cooking session.

The highlight of the vlog was the Chicken 65 showdown, where Sania prepared the classic Hyderabadi-style recipe, while Farah added her own creative twist with extra sauces. The episode was packed with laughter, banter, and some serious cooking skills as the two friends competed in the kitchen.

Farah shared the video on her YouTube channel, inviting fans to watch the fun and see if Sania’s talent extends beyond the tennis court. Viewers also got a chance to learn the authentic Hyderabadi Chicken 65 recipe, a crispy and flavorful dish that’s perfect for any occasion. Watch the full video below.

Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Recipe

Image Source: X

Ingredients

To Marinate:

Boneless Chicken – 300 gm

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Green Chilli Paste – 1/2 tsp

Chilli Powder – 1/2-1 tsp

Garam Masala Powder – 1/2-1 tsp

Cumin Powder – 1/4 tsp

Fresh Ground Pepper – to taste

Salt – to taste

Egg – 1

Corn Flour – 1 tsp

Maida (All-Purpose Flour) – 1 tsp

Other Ingredients:

Oil – 1/2 tbsp + for deep frying

Fennel Seeds – 1/2 tsp

Garlic – 2 cloves, finely chopped

Ginger – 1/2 tsp, finely chopped

Green Chilli – 5 (slit open or chopped)

Chilli Powder – 1 1/2 tsp (reduce to 3/4 tsp for medium spice)

Kashmiri Chilli Powder – 1/2 tsp

Curry Masala Powder or Chicken Masala Powder – 3/4 – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Curry Leaves – 1 sprig

Cilantro – 2-3 tbsp, finely chopped

Plain Yogurt (Curd) – 1/2 cup, well beaten

Method

Marination:

In a mixing bowl, add the chicken pieces along with all the ingredients listed under “To Marinate.” Mix well and let it rest for 30-40 minutes.

Frying the Chicken:

Heat oil in a kadai for deep frying. Once the oil is hot, fry the marinated chicken pieces over medium heat until they turn golden brown and crispy. Drain excess oil by placing the fried chicken on a paper towel and set aside.

Preparing the Masala:

Heat 1/2 tbsp oil in a pan. Add fennel seeds, chopped garlic, ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves. Saute well. Reduce the heat to low and add the beaten yogurt. Immediately mix in the chilli powder, curry masala powder, and salt. Stir well.

Final Touch:

Add the fried chicken pieces to the pan and mix well until the masala coats the chicken evenly. Increase the heat to medium-high and continue cooking until all the moisture dries up and the chicken is well coated. Garnish well.