Sania Mirza inaugurates ‘biggest Ramzan expo’ in Hyderabad

Ramzan is underway and it certainly calls for celebrations, delicious food and a lot of shopping. As Eid 2022 is just a few days away, special bazaars and expos that have been set up across the city are buzzing with thousands of visitors everyday because Hyderabadis believe there is no better time to shop than Ramzan.

Tennis Star Sania Mirza, on Tuesday, inaugurated one such most-awaited Ramzan exhibition and fair, ‘Daawat-E-Ramzan’ at The Vintage Palace in Hyderabad. It is going to be a ‘one stop to eat, shop and play’. Touted to be as the biggest Ramzan expo of the city, Daawat-E-Ramzan’ commenced yesterday on 19th April and will end on 2nd May. The timings of this mini-exhibition are Iftar to Seher (7pm to 5am).

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza, brother-in-law Mohammed Asad, father Imran Mirza, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and several social media influencers were also spotted at the inauguration ceremony.

Actors Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonu Sood, cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Azharuddin and others were seen promoting ‘Daawat-E-Ramzan’ on their social media handles.