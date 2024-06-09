Sania Mirza loves THIS Bollywood actor, it’s not SRK

Hyderabad: In a recent episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” tennis icon Sania Mirza made a delightful revelation that has caught the attention of fans and filmmakers alike.

The episode featured other top female athletes Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra. was filled with inspiring stories and light-hearted banter. Mirza’s candid confession added a layer of excitement to the show, as she playfully entertained the idea of stepping into the acting world for a special reason.

Mirza expressed her admiration for Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, stating that she would consider acting in her biopic if Kumar were to play her love interest.

Mirza’s statement came as a humorous response to a conversation with the show’s host, Kapil Sharma, about the potential casting for her biopic. The tennis star joked about the lack of Chopra sisters left to portray her, referring to Priyanka Chopra‘s portrayal of boxer Mary Kom and Parineeti Chopra’s role as badminton player Saina Nehwal in their respective biopics.

When Kapil asked if she would star in her biopic for Shah Rukh, she replied, “If Shah Rukh ji does the film, I might play myself. And I’ll do it if Akshay Kumar is in it.”

Mirza’s like for Akshay Kumar is well-known among her fans. She has previously shared her fondness for the actor, her interest in his “Mohra” days. Her recent comments have sparked conversations and speculations about the casting choices for her biopic, with fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

As the episode concluded, viewers were left with a sense of admiration for Mirza’s achievements and her charismatic personality. Her lighthearted interaction with Kapil Sharma and her fellow athletes showcased the camaraderie and spirit that sports bring into our lives.