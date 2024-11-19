Sania Mirza sings Lucky Ali’s ‘O Sanam’, unseen video goes viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, known for her exceptional achievements on the court, is equally adored for her off-court persona. While fans cherish her professional milestones, they also eagerly follow the glimpses she shares of her personal life on Instagram.

And now, a rare video of Sania has taken the internet by storm. The clip, shared by her best friend and singer Ananya Birla on Sania’s birthday (November 15), shows the duo singing the timeless Lucky Ali classic O Sanam. The video, which showcases Sania’s candid and fun-loving side, has garnered immense attention with lakhs of likes and comments from fans.

Ananya, in her heartfelt birthday post, captioned the Instagram video: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ROCK @mirzasaniar. Love you so much! Can’t believe I’m not with you today. You inspire me daily. And love you!”

Reacting to the post, Sania humorously commented, “I can’t believe you posted this.” To this, Ananya replied, “It’s the best. You sound so nice.”

On the professional front, Sania continues to stay busy. She was recently appointed as the Sports Ambassador for Dubai, a significant honor for the celebrated athlete. In addition, she actively oversees her tennis academies in India and Dubai, nurturing the next generation of tennis talent.

On the personal side, Sania is enjoying a fulfilling life in Dubai with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, following her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Despite her packed schedule, Sania’s ability to balance her roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and global sports ambassador makes her an inspiration to many.