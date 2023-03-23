Sania Mirza to Aly Goni : List of celebs who are performing Umrah

Mumbai: Several Indian celebrities have performed Umrah in the last two years and the trend is going on. Many of these stars have shared pictures from their spiritual journey with their fans on social media. As the holy month of Ramzan begins on 23rd March in the Arabian countries, let’s take a look at some of the Indian celebrities who are currently in Makkah and Madinah to undertake the sacred pilgrimage during this auspicious month.

1. Sania Mirza

Just after retirement, tennis ace Sania Mirza took a spiritual path as she jetted off to the twin holy cities of Saudi Arabia. Sharing the photographs on her Instagram handle, Sania informed that she has embarked on a religious journey to perform Umrah. She treated fans by posting photographs of herself and her family Madinah and she is expected to travel to Makkah soon.

2. Hina Khan

Popular television actress Hina Khan is currently in Makkah and it is her ‘first ever’ Umrah. The actress reached the holy city days before Ramzan started. Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan informed that she has embarked on a spiritual journey. She is also accompanied by her mother and brother.

3. Aly Goni

Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni who has taken a break from acting recently revealed that he is all set to perform Umrah with his childhood friend Asim Riaz. The actor said that his biggest dream is to visit the holy city of Makkah and it is going to be true soon. Taking to twitter , the actor wrote, ”Can’t wait .. this was my biggest dream allhamdulillah.. My first roza in Mecca.. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen… And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy.”

Aly’s tweet also confirms that Asim Riaz will also accompany him during the spiritual journey.

Check out other celebrities who performed Umrah recently.

4. Sana Khan

Former actor Sana Khan, who is often seen preaching Islam on her Instagram since her marriage, has again visited the holy city of Makkah last month. Sana and her husband Anas are expecting their first child this June and they visited the holy city to seek blessings.

5. Faisal Shaikh

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu recently performed his first Umrah together with family members. Mr. Faisu shared his photographs from Makkah featuring also his family members.

6. Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair, who has established herself as a popular television actress and influencer, performed her first Umrah in December 2022. The actress was accompanied by her family.

A few other popular celebrities are also expected to perform Umrah in the coming months and we hope they too will share pictures with their fans.