Sania Mirza's advice to newly-married girls, 'Jaisi ho waisi...'

Hyderabad: Internet is with discussions surrounding the marriage and divorce saga of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. On January 20, Shoaib announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed which took everyone by surprise. Ever since then, several old videos and interviews of Sania and Shoaib have been resurfacing online.

In one such video, tennis star Sania Mirza can be seen sharing valuable advice for newly married girls during a roundtable hosted by Meta in 2023. When asked by content creator Ankita Sahigal about the advice she would give, Sania replied, “Jaisi ho waisi raho, Badalne ki koshish na karo, Kyunki tumhe pasand iss he liye kiya gaya tha kyun ki tum jaisi thi” (Stay as you are, don’t try to change, because you were loved for being yourself).

Despite the public attention and discussions surrounding her past, Sania Mirza has been handling the situation with utmost respect and grace. Fans from both India and Pakistan have shown immense support and love for the tennis star.

Sania Mirza’s wise words and composed demeanour continue to inspire many, reinforcing her image as a role model both on and off the tennis court!