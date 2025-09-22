Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has always been in the limelight not just for her achievements on court but also for her life off it. An active Instagram user, Sania often shares glimpses of her daily life that quickly go viral.

On Monday, the tennis ace took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring intimate family moments from her father Imran Mirza’s birthday celebrations, along with her signature mirror selfies.

One picture in particular grabbed fans’ attention, a sleek, modern luxury car parked in her home garage. That’s none other than Sania’s new Porsche 718 Boxster, which she purchased in May this year. The car, priced between Rs 1.52 crore to Rs 1.60 crore in India, was initially spotted in black, but her latest post suggests she may have switched to a vibrant yellow shade.

Another heartwarming click showed Sania taking her father out for a ride in the luxury car.

Known for her love of cars, Sania boasts an impressive collection, with the Porsche Boxster being one of her latest prized possessions.

On the professional front, Sania Mirza retired from tennis in February 2023. Since then, she has continued her association with the sporting world in multiple new roles.