Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi’s ‘Munna Bhai 3’ on cards?

Mumbai: Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the iconic duo Munna Bhai and Circuit back on the big screen together.

A recent viral video has raised speculations among fans that the trio Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Director Rajkumar Hirani are all set to reunite for ‘Munna Bhai 3’.

In the viral video, Sanjay is seen in the company of Rajkumar Hirani.

A few moments later Arshad, dressed as as his character Circuit from the ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise is seen exiting the same building and enveloping Sanjay in a warm hug.

Munna Bhai and Circuit are back! The jodi was spotted in a hospital shooting location with Director Rajkumar Hirani.



What problem are they going to solve now?_



Here’s a video. #munnabhaimbbs #munnabhaimbbs😂 #sanjaydutt #arshadwarsi #rajkumarhirani #SuyashPachauri pic.twitter.com/kX4S0Ec0QY — 𝗦𝗨𝗬𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗜 (@suyashpachauri) September 14, 2023

The video went viral on social media and since then fans have been speculating on what’s brewing.

An official announcement of ‘Munna Bhai 3’ from the makers is still awaited.

Sanjay and Arshad have portrayed the iconic characters Munna Bhai and Circuit in the films ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ which became immensely popular among the fans.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he also has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.

‘Welcome To The Jungle ‘ is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Arshad Warsi is also a part of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

Talking about Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming project, his next is ‘Dunki’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.