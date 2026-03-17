Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi song ‘Sarke Chunar’ draws ire for vulgar lyrics

New Delhi: “Sarke Chunar” from Sanjay Dutt’s “KD The Devil” is the focus of outrage for its sexually explicit lyrics with all-round criticism and the song itself disappearing from the official YouTube page though it was played endlessly and shared on social media.

A video of the Hindi song, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value. The Kannada film, which will be dubbed in four languages, will release on April 30.

The song has come to the notice of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and there are plans to send a notice to YouTube since the film itself has not been released, a government source said.

Following the furore, the Hindi version can’t be seen anymore on YouTube. However, the Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil versions are still available on the video sharing platform. Anand Audio has the music rights to the movie, which is backed KVN Productions.

The Hindi song is by Mangli and the lyrics are originally by Prem, the director of the movie. Raqeeb Alam is credited for the Hindi version. The music is by Arjun Janya.

Musician Armaan Malik and filmmaker Onir were amongst the many expressing their distress.

“Wish I could unhear it,” said Malik, known for hits such as “Bol Do Na Zara”, “Wajah Tum Ho” and “Sab Tera”.

“This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low. I am genuinely at a loss of words,” he wrote on X.

Filmmaker Onir questioned why the song was not banned.

“And the Censor board is busy with The naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat . Strange country we are becoming… opposing Valentines day celebration, interfaith marriage/ celebration while ok with this rubbish,” he wrote on X.

Many others on social media also called out the makers for lowering the standard of music.

“Sad to see how normalised cheap and vulgar lyrics have become in mainstream songs. Shock value isn’t creativity. Bollywood music once had poetry, emotion and depth – we deserve that standard again,” one user wrote on X.

“Today’s level of music is so cheap and disgusting,” wrote another.

One user on X said the song should be “banned with immediate effect”.

“This is so shameful, just for some money people write such songs, compose music for this nonsense and singers perform them. Even actors dance and perform on such disgusting content,” wrote a social media user.