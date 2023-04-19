Sanjay has led to doom of MVA and Shiv Sena (UBT), says Shirsat

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday accused Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut of leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) to their doom.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat also said that Raut had a war of words with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who will not tolerate it.

“Sanjay Raut has led to the doom of the MVA and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena,” Shirsat said.

Ajit Pawar on Tuesday slammed Raut without taking the latter’s name and said spokespersons of other parties were behaving like NCP’s spokespersons.

The NCP leader was apparently upset over Raut’s weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in his party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, in which he claimed NCP president Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party would never join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.