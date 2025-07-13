Sanjay Kumar Srivastava appointed GM of South Central Railway.

Hyderabad: Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, a distinguished officer from the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Engineering Service (IRSE), has officially assumed charge as the General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR).

Prior to this new role, Srivastava served as the General Manager of the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), where he was pivotal in driving technological advancements and policy reforms in civil engineering.

His leadership contributed significantly to the development of railway infrastructure, the execution of metro projects, and the adoption of advanced rail technologies.

Srivastava began his illustrious career as an Assistant Engineer in Valsad before taking on key roles such as Divisional Track Engineer and Deputy Chief Engineer in Mumbai and Vadodara.

His expertise and dedication were further demonstrated during his tenure at RITES as General Manager (Urban Transport), where he played a crucial role in the planning, design, and tendering of major metro projects, including those in Kolkata, Kochi, and Nagpur.

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar, in an official release, highlighted Srivastava’s extensive experience and his substantial contributions to the modernisation and expansion of India’s railway and metro networks.