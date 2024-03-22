Sanjay Leela Bhansali picks Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global icon and talented actress, is all set to make her Bollywood comeback. Priyanka Chopra hasn’t graced Bollywood’s big screen since her 2019 film ‘The Sky is Pink’. While fans eagerly await her return, it seems that the wait might soon be over.

The Comeback Buzz

The actress has been reading multiple scripts and meeting with various filmmakers during her recent trip to India. According to recent reports, she is in talks with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an exciting new project. The duo previously collaborated on the blockbuster films ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Priyanka Chopra – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Action Film On Cards?

The buzz around Priyanka’s next Hindi project has been growing, and she is keen to finalize a project soon. Among the exciting possibilities is an action film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. What makes this project even more interesting is that it is set in a different period, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Priyanka Chopra and SLB (Source: X)

“She knows there is a lot of curiosity around her next Hindi project and wants to finalise a project soon. She is going through several scripts, and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule, and costumes,” a source was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times.

It seems like Sanjay Leela Bhansali prefers Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone as the next heroine. While fans are waiting for Deepika – Bhansali’s rumored project ‘Inshallah’.

Priyanka’s Other Work Commitments

During her stay in India, Priyanka has been juggling back-to-back meetings, both as an actor and as a producer. She also runs her own production house and is actively involved in shaping her banner’s upcoming projects.

While Priyanka explores her Bollywood comeback, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for his first OTT project, a series titled ‘Heeramandi’. The star-studded series features talented actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.