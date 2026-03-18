Sara Ali Khan asked to prove faith before Badrinath, Kedarnath visit

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been asked to submit an affidavit if she wishes to seek blessings at the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

On Tuesday, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi spoke with the media, and said that all non-Hindus will be required to submit the affidavit if they wish to seek blessings at the temples, henceforth.

Dwivedi said that the submission of proof stating the devotees believe in Hinduism will be required from all non-Hindus.

He told the media, “If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers”.

Sara Ali Khan has maintained a consistent spiritual connection with Kedarnath Temple over the years, frequently visiting the shrine in the Himalayas. Her connection began during the filming of ‘Kedarnath’ in 2017, which marked her debut in Hindi cinema. Since then, she has returned almost annually, often during the temple’s open season between April and November.

Her visits typically involve trekking or helicopter travel to the high-altitude site, located at approximately 3,583 meters. She participates in standard temple rituals, including early morning darshan and offerings, without any official role or ceremonial privilege. These trips are usually personal and not tied to film promotions or brand activity.

Sara often documents parts of her visits on social media, showing the temple surrounding snow-covered peaks, and her participation in prayers. The consistency of these visits has made Kedarnath a recurring element in her public appearances outside films. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a major pilgrimage site in India. Her repeated visits reflect continuity rather than one-time association, linking her debut film location with ongoing personal travel and spiritual routine.