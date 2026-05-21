Mumbai: Just a day after Salman Khan slammed paparazzi for crossing personal boundaries outside a Mumbai hospital, another ugly celebrity-media controversy has now grabbed attention online. This time, it involves Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who strongly reacted to a body-shaming comment made by a paparazzi account on social media.

The incident has once again sparked debate over the toxic culture surrounding celebrity spotting, invasive content and insensitive commentary in the name of ‘entertainment journalism’.

Sara Tendulkar slams paparazzi

The controversy began after a paparazzi account shared a video of Sara Tendulkar arriving at the airport. The clip carried an offensive Hindi caption targeting Sara’s appearance and also referring to her sister-in-law, entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who recently married Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar earlier this year.

The text on the video read: “Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai (The fat one is Sara, the woman next to her is her sister-in-law).”

Furious over the remark, Sara took to Instagram stories on Thurday, May 21 and publicly called out the account. Sharing a screenshot of the post, she wrote, “You are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave. Us. Alone.” Even after the post was later deleted, Sara continued to express her anger and reminded the account that removing the content does not erase accountability.

“You can delete your post, but that doesn’t make you any less disgusting,” she added.

Salman Khan-Media controversy

Sara’s controversy comes immediately after Salman Khan’s latest clash with paparazzi outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Tuesday night. The superstar had lost his cool after photographers allegedly followed his vehicle and shouted the name of his upcoming film near the hospital premises. Later, Salman also shared a fiery late-night Instagram post questioning whether “pictures are more important than life.”

However, the tension later cooled down when paparazzi apologised to the actor during a movie success celebration, with Salman accepting the apology in a light-hearted manner.Sara

Incidents like these have once again highlighted the growing concern over personal boundaries and responsible journalism in the entertainment industry.

Time and again, celebrities have spoken about invasive behaviour, body-shaming and insensitive reporting, yet such incidents continue to surface online. In an era driven by viral content and instant attention, we, the media professionals and paparazzi must act more responsibly and remember that celebrities, too, deserve dignity and privacy.