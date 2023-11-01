Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill spotted together, video goes viral

Mumbai: Rumors about the alleged romance between Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and rising cricket star Shubman Gill have been doing rounds for a while now. The duo, who has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, were recently seen together at the Jio World Plaza Event in Mumbai, sparking more speculation among fans.

Sara looked stunning in a red outfit, while Shubman chose a black ensemble for the event. A video captured the pair leaving the venue, where Shubman exited first, and Sara followed, after noticing the paparazzi. The video is going crazy viral on the internet. Have a look.

This isn’t the first time their public appearances have fueled speculation. Just a few days ago, Sara was seen cheering for Shubman during the India vs Bangladesh match in Pune. A viral video showed her applauding after Shubman scored a boundary.

Sara Tendulkar cheering Shubman Gill's boundary. pic.twitter.com/kg8Ed8Gqp7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 19, 2023

Rumors of their relationship initially surfaced in 2020 when Sara posted Instagram stories about Shubman during his time with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their social media interactions have also caught the eye of fans, with both exchanging comments on each other’s posts.

All these hints continue to keep the rumor mill spinning about their possible relationship, although neither has officially confirmed the status of their bond.