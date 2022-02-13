Sarojini Naidu’s poem ‘Hussain Saagar’ installed at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: On the 143rd birthday of the Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu, a plaque of her poem ‘The Hussain Saagar’ was installed at Tank Bund, on Sunday.

The special chief secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar, on Sunday shared the development on Twitter, which has further beautified the tourist attraction.

Today is the 143rd birth anniversary of nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu.



To commemorate her love for & close association with #Hyderabad, we have displayed her poem "Hussain Saagar" @TankBund & it will be a permanent fixture @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/1IfBIU4kZ9 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) February 13, 2022

Over a month ago Kumar had hinted at the possible installment, after he responded to a Twitter user’s request, over the same.

Also Read Sarojini Naidu’s poem on Hussain Sagar to be installed at Tank Bund

The user Asif Ali Khan shared the poem, by Naidu where she describes the lake as a ‘living image of her soul’, with a request for it to be inscribed on a plaque for display at the Tank Bund, a major tourist attraction in the city.

“Will certainly look into and do the needful” responded Kumar to the user’s request.

The poem is an extract from her book ‘The Bird Of Time’ published in 1912, inspired and enticed by the beauty of the lake. She was inspired by the white silvery water curtains that formed at the outflow gate when excess flood water fell into the stream below which has now reportedly become a municipal gutter.